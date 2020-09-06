Hodges was released by the Steelers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Steelers picking up a familiar face off waivers in Josh Dobbs on Sunday, they elected to make room on the roster by cutting Hodges. The 24-year-old played eight games as a result of injuries and poor play from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,063 yards last year. Hodges will now look to secure a backup or third-string role elsewhere around the league.

