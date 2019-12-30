Steelers' Devlin Hodges: Makes minimal impact vs. Ravens
Hodges completed 9 of 25 pass attempts for 95 yards during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Even while down a few starters, the Baltimore defense gave Hodges fits as he completed just 36 percent of his passes and averaged an anemic 3.8 yards per attempt. He managed to avoid throwing an interception, but he lost a fumble and missed numerous throws that could've kept drives alive. This lackluster effort caps off an eventful rookie season for Hodges, who played in eight games as a result of injuries and poor play from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. His 5:8 TD:INT indicates he's clearly not the long-term answer under center, and he will likely be battling for a roster spot come training camp.
