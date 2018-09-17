Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Finds end zone Week 2
Wilson reeled in three of four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-12 victory over the Jets.
Wilson also logged two carries for eight yards, mostly serving as a rotational wideout. Outside of his biggest play, a 29-yard touchdown catch, Wilson had a quiet day. The 26-year-old's upside is limited as long as the Dolphins continue to run a low-volume passing offense, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempting only 23 passes Week 2.
