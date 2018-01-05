Fasano is undecided if he will return for the 2018 season, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Fasano, now 34 years old, is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year but is strongly considering retirement in the name of his long-term health. However, the veteran has never been much of a fantasy factor and that remained true with the Dolphins this year, as he only caught 12 of 16 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in 16 games. He'd almost certainly remain a blocking specialist if he does return for a 13th professional season in 2018.