Jones (knee) was seen running off to the side at Tuesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of last season and is roughly seven months removed from the injury. He's still in the midst of his rehab and likely won't be cleared until sometime during training camp. The 2020 third-round pick is expected to compete for a starting role next to Jevon Holland at one of the safety spots for the Dolphins. Jones has 190 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception in 39 career games.