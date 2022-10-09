The Dolphins activated Fejedelem off injured reserve Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Fejedelem missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran safety has garnered primarily a special-teams role over his past two campaigns in Miami and figures to garner a similar role this year.
