Fejedelem (undisclosed) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The move will open up a three-week window for Fejedelem to return to the active roster. Although, he could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Jets. Once he is healthy enough to compete, Fejedelem projects to provide depth at safety, but he'll most likely be chipping in on special teams.