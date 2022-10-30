Fejedelem (groin) is active Week 8 against the Lions.

Fejedelem was added to the active roster in early-October and appeared in three games since, though until Week 7, he was almost exclusively a special teamer. He did play 16 defensive snaps last week against Pittsburgh and the staff must have liked what they saw, as safety Eric Rowe will be a healthy scratch this week despite starter Brandon Jones suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. Opportunity now awaits for the seventh-year safety to make a greater impact on the game.

More News