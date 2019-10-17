Tankersley (knee) was designated to return off the PUP list and resumed practicing Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tankersley was limited to six games last season due to a torn ACL but now has a chance to rejoin the Dolphins. The 25-year-old will have until Nov. 6 to prove at practice that he's worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

