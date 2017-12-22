Dolphins' Cordrea Tankersley: Tagged as questionable
Tankersley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Tankersley has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury, while the Dolphins may elect to continue proceeding cautiously with their rookie cornerback in Week 16. If he's held out, Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner would likely see additional snaps alongside starter Xavien Howard.
