Dolphins' Damien Williams: Gets five touches
Williams had four carries for 11 yards and one reception for three yards (on three targets) in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore.
Jay Cutler played two drives, with Jay Ajayi handling the first and Williams the second. Kenyan Drake (concussion) was unavailable as a result of a collision at Monday's practice, but he could still push Williams for the No. 2 role if he gets healthy in the next couple weeks. Drake primarily is valued for his speed and his potential as a receiving threat, while Williams is more of a well-rounded back without any standout trait. The latter's experience and size suggest he's the better option in pass protection, which often is the determining factor in this sort of battle. In any case, Ajayi will dominate carries (and possibly targets) so long as he stays healthy.
