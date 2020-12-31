Grant (ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant missed Wednesday's session due to his high-ankle sprain, so it would represent tangible progress if he's even to handle even limited reps Thursday. The slot man still appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the Dolphins haven't ruled him out.
