Grant (undisclosed) did not log a catch during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Grant did record an impressive 71-yard punt return touchdown on special teams, but did not log a single offensive stat. The speedy wideout once again showcased his big-play ability, but doesn't have a consistent enough role in Miami's offense to warrant attention in most fantasy formats. Grant also exited the game after suffering an undisclosed injury during the opening kickoff, but did manage to return to the field.

