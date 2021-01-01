Grant (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Along with Grant, DeVante Parker (hamstring) is also taking a questionable designation into the weekend, with resolution on the receivers' statuses likely to come when Miami releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Per Schad, Grant "was not moving as well" as Parker during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, suggesting the latter as a better chance at playing Week 17 than the former. Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford and Lynn Bowden would be candidates for added snaps this weekend if either or both Grant and Parker are unavailable.