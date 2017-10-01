Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: Contributes six receptions in loss

Landry brought in six of seven targets for 40 yards and added nine yards on a pair of punt returns in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London.

The possession receiver tied DeVante Parker for the team lead in receptions, but he posted a single-digit YPC figure for the third time in as many contests. Landry does have a whopping 25 catches through three games, putting him well on pace for the second 100-catch effort of his career. The limitations of QB Jay Cutler could certainly cap Landry's overall fantasy upside, but he looks as valuable as ever from a PPR standpoint. He'll look to continue producing in Week 5 against the Titans.