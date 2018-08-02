Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Back on practice field
James (muscle strain) is back practicing in pads Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
James was sidelined Wednesday due to what is now being reported as a muscle strain, but it looks like it was a very minor issue. He's expected to return to participating in team drills Thursday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Absent from Wednesday practice•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Staying in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Receives medical clearance•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Could face long-term absence•
-
Dolphins' Ja'Wuan James: Injures hamstring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...