James (Achilles) is practicing Wednesday after missing OTAs, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
James hasn't seen NFL action since 2019 after opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and missing the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles. After he knocks some rust off this offseason, he should be able to provide the Ravens with depth behind Morgan Moses at right tackle in 2022.
