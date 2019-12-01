Play

Crawley (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Crawley only practice on a limited basis for all three practice sessions this week, but couldn't shake the injury prior to kickoff. The Colorado product suffered the injury in Week 12's loss to the Browns, and in his stead, look for Ken Webster and Chris Lammons to see a bump in depth cornerback snaps for the game.

