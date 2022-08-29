The 49ers released Crawley on Monday.
Crawley signed with the 49ers in mid-August but finds himself among the first wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive back has spent the majority of his career in New Orleans, but he hasn't garnered a major role since 2018, when he totaled 31 tackles and six pass defenses across 10 appearances.
