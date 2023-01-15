site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-kendall-lamm-not-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Kendall Lamm: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 15, 2023
at
11:43 am ET
•
1 min read
Lamm (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Bills.
Lamm closed out the week with a limited practice Friday after he was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday. His absence will be a blow to the team's depth at offensive tackle, especially with Brandon Shell (knee) also inactive.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 25 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read