Dolphins' Kendrick Norton: Placed on NFI list
Norton (arm) was placed on the non-football injury list by the Dolphins on Sunday.
Norton was involved in a serious car crash this offseason and had his left arm amputated, bringing a tragic end to his NFL career. The 22-year-old will still be able to receive his full salary from the Dolphins in a classy gesture by the team. Norton spent 2018 on the Panthers' practice squad before he was signed by the Dolphins in December.
