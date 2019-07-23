Norton (arm) was waived with non-football injury designation by the Dolphins on Monday, ESPN.com reports.

The designation will allow Norton to earn a full season's salary after the defensive tackle had to get his left arm amputated earlier in the offseason as a result of a car accident. A seventh-round selection of the Panthers in 2018, Norton was expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories