Dolphins' Kendrick Norton: In stable condition
Norton (arm) remains in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries but his condition was upgraded to stable, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Norton had his left arm amputated after a car crash last week, bringing a tragic end to his NFL career. The 22-year-old has already undergone multiple surgeries and will require at least two more operations. Norton was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2018 and was on the team's practice squad for most of the season before signing with the Dolphins in December.
