Stills only had two receptions for 18 yards as Miami defeated New England 27-20 on Monday night.

While this was certainly a disappointing performance for Stills, he's still a big part of the Miami passing game and has taken over the deep role from DeVante Parker. Stills could be a risky fantasy play, however, for the next two weeks as Miami will play at Buffalo and Kansas City. Those aren't the two friendliest of road venues to visit in December. The Chiefs have been one of the easiest matchups for fantasy wide receivers, though, so good weather conditions could prove beneficial for his statistical upside.