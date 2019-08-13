Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Could practice Wednesday
Coach Brian Flores hopes to see Drake (lower body) back at practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Drake sustained what appeared to be alower-body injury at Tuesday's practice, but it seems as though the issue is not a major concern. That notion would be reinforced by a quick return to practice on his part, come Wednesday.
