Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Exits practice with injury
Drake required assistance off the practice field Monday after taking the brunt of a helmet-to-helmet hit, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
The Dolphins have yet to provide an update on the nature of Drake's injury, but he appeared woozy after he was drilled on a pass pattern by a defensive back. With Jay Ajayi still in the concussion protocol and limited in practices, Drake had been seeing the bulk of the snaps at running back with the first team. He had toted the rock four times for 21 yards and caught one ball for two yards in the preseason opener last Thursday against the Falcons.
