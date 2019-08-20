Alonso (undisclosed) is a candidate to be traded by the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Alonso did not practice Monday due to a lingering undisclosed injury. Miami would free up $7 million in cap space with only $1.3 million in dead money if they were to find a trade partner for Alonso, as opposed to cutting him which would carry $8.2 million in dead money. The veteran linebacker has been a reliable member of the Dolphins' defense since signing with the team in 2016, suiting up for 46 of 48 possible regular-season contests and recording an average of 118 tackles per season.