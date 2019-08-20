Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Could be traded
Alonso (undisclosed) is a candidate to be traded by the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Alonso did not practice Monday due to a lingering undisclosed injury. Miami would free up $7 million in cap space with only $1.3 million in dead money if they were to find a trade partner for Alonso, as opposed to cutting him which would carry $8.2 million in dead money. The veteran linebacker has been a reliable member of the Dolphins' defense since signing with the team in 2016, suiting up for 46 of 48 possible regular-season contests and recording an average of 118 tackles per season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...