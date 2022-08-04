Alonso signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Thursday after a successful workout with the team earlier in the day, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Alonso left New Orleans after the 2019 campaign to sign with the 49ers, but he has missed the past two seasons after suffering a torn ACL in January of 2020. Returning to the Saints was reportedly the 31-year-old's top choice as the team was the first one reached out to by his representation this offseason, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Alonso collected 31 tackles over 13 games in New Orleans three years ago, and he should slot into a backup role at middle linebacker behind Demario Davis.