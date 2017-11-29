Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Nine tackles in loss
Alonso recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Alonso is averaging just over seven tackles per game this season and his season total is now up to 78 (53 solo). He'll look to continue disrupting offenses next week when he faces the Broncos.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Has 10 tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Avoids suspension•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Records nine tackles Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties team high in tackles•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Won't be moved to the middle•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...