The Dolphins placed Bowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Bowden has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person, and he won't play Sunday against the Cardinals. The rookie third-rounder will need to clear the necessary protocols before returning to team activities. He could have an increased role upon return because the Dolphins traded away Isaiah Ford on Tuesday and Myles Gaskin (knee) is on IR.