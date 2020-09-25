Gaskin rushed 22 times for 66 yards and brought in all five targets for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Through the Dolphins' first two games, the backfield wealth was essentially spread amongst Gaskin, Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, with no clear-cut lead back. That clearly changed for at least one game Thursday, as Gaskin outpaced his aforementioned teammates by 19 carries each and also co-led the team in both receptions and targets. The second-year back wasn't anywhere near as efficient on the ground as during the first two games of the season, when he averaged 5.4 yards on his 16 rushes. However, the boost in volume on the ground was certainly a welcome sight for Gaskin's fantasy managers, who now have reason to hope the Washington product could be headed for a true workhorse role moving forward that also includes a solid pass-catching component. Gaskin will look to make good on that potential in a Week 4 home date against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.