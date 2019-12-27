Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Undecided on future
Fitzpatrick said Friday that he hasn't yet made any decision on his playing future and intends to "go through the process and figure things out," Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick said that he feels "great" physically and still loves playing, a hint that he could be leaning toward continuing his career. The 37-year-old has had a more than solid inaugural season in Miami, and he remains under contract through 2020, so the team would have reasonable incentive to keep the signal-caller in the building unless he opts to hang up the cleats. The Dolphins are a strong candidate to invest high draft capital in a rookie quarterback this offseason, also have second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen signed beyond 2020, so Fitzpatrick's ability to provide competition and a veteran presence could prove desirable.
