Dolphins' Taco Charlton: Sacks in consecutive weeks
Charlton finished Miami's 30-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday with six tackles (four solo) and a sack.
Charlton was able to bring the opposing quarterback down for a sack Sunday, giving the third-year pro a sack in each of his first two games of 2019. Not on the field for the season's first two contests, Charlton has seen his role with the Dolphins increase over the past two weeks, playing 48 snaps in Week 4 after logging 30 snaps the previous week. Still yet to make a real impression in his NFL career, the 24-year-old defensive end is definitely trending in the right direction.
