The Broncos waived Barclay on Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Barclay was originally on a reserve/future contract with Denver. The 30-year-old appeared in 62 games for Green Bay from 2012 to 2016, but has seen the field in only three regular-season contests since then.

