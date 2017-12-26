The Lions placed Barclay on injured reserve Tuesday with a concussion.

Barclay played every snap in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Bengals before being diagnosed with the concussion afterward. He's the third different offensive lineman to report a concussion following a game this season, with T.J. Lang and Travis Swanson preceding him. Detroit will replace Barclay on the 53-man roster with tight end Hakeem Valles.