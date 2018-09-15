Donahue has been suspended for 14 weeks by the NFL after pleading guilty to DWI from a February car crash, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

The 2017 fifth-round pick was given a hefty ban after he ran into a bus when driving the wrong way down the Lincoln Tunnel in February. He's currently a free agent and will have a tough time finding employment since he'll miss nearly an entire season.

More News
Our Latest Stories