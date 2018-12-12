Donahue (suspension) has been cleared by the league office.

The former Jet saw his 14-game suspension come to an end Tuesday following his reinstatement to the league. Donahue's career has gotten off a wrong start, but there's a slim chance another team will take a shot at the pass rusher down the road.

