As I discussed in the Dynasty running back rankings update, this is generally a quiet time of year for rookie values. Sure, an opportunity could open up as it did for Trey Sermon when Jeff Wilson had surgery. That change was enough for me to move Sermon from an early second-round pick to No. 10 overall.

But, outside of Sermon not a lot has changed in terms of my expectations for this class. For that reason, the top six I've been talking about since April remain the top six. The other thing I've talked about since April is that glut of receivers around the one-two turn. Even though Terrace Marshall and Kadarius Toney have been as many as nine spots apart in the rankings, they've always been in a pretty similar tier. And within that tier, Elijah Moore is another rookie moving up the rankings.

Moore has earned rave reviews at Jets OTAs, with Jets beat writer Connor Hughes calling him the best player on the field. Now a report for OTAs shouldn't necessarily move a player in the rankings all by itself, but that's not been the only positive development for Moore. The other is that Jamison Crowder hasn't been at practice because he and the Jets can't agree on how to proceed with his contract. Crowder is owed $11.3 million in 2021 and only one million of that is guaranteed. The longer they go in this dispute, the more likely it becomes that Crowder is not a Jet come Week 1. If he's not a Jet, then Moore is likely the team's starting slot receiver and that would definitely be enough to boost him in the rankings.

It's worth noting also, that Moore is an exceptional prospect. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day and averaged 149 receiving yards per game in his final season (eight games) at Ole Miss. Earlier this offseason, Dan Schneier provided a full scouting report after watching the All-22 coaches film of Moore at Ole Miss. And he just turned 21 years old this past March. I like the setup better for Marshall and Rondale Moore, but you could make a very compelling case that Moore is as deserving as anyone to be drafted at the end of the first round. For now, I have him at 14, but if we get to training camp and he's still running with the 1s and drawing rave reviews, he'll keep climbing.

Here are my updated rookie-only rankings for Dynasty leagues. They're sorted for a one-QB PPR league, but you can see rankings on the left for non-PPR, Superflex, and tight end-premium as well.

