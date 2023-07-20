You may have heard that we just launched a new podcast, Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. This mailbag features more questions than I've ever answered in a Dynasty Mailbag because I am answering every question asked amongst the 176 five-star reviews we have already received for the show. If you are one of those 176, thank you very much. If you're not, you should absolutely subscribe to the podcast, because you obviously love Dynasty and you need this podcast. If you have a question you would like answered in the next mailbag, just leave a five-star rating, a positive review, and your question, and I'll get to it in the next mailbag.

Graham Barfield joined Dan Schneier and I on the first official episode of FFT Dynasty on Tuesday to talk about advanced running back stats. We talked about Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Tony Pollard, Khalil Herbert, and much more. Graham gave us the most important advanced stats to know, and what they mean. We even found time to talk about the Dynasty value of DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks after Hopkins joins the Titans. Check it out here:

From mhjkb

Grade the trade dynasty PPR win now team:

Traded for:

Keenan Allen

Nick Chubb

Treylon Burks

Traded away:

Mike Evans

Dalvin Cook

Calvin Ridley

This is a massive win in my book, receiving 44 points in the Dynasty Trade Chart while only giving up 36. Chubb is by far and away the best player in the deal and you somehow got younger as well with Burks. Even with the Titans' acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, I still have Burks ranked as a top-25 Dynasty wide receiver. I think this trade makes you better in 2023 and beyond, which is a rare feat to pull off.

From Guillotine75:

I am in a high-stakes, 8-team, PPR Dynasty League celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since all good things must end, I am focusing on a short-term strategy. That being written would you select Kendre Miller or JSN at third overall (mostly rookie draft).

Miller is not in the discussion for me. In a one-quarterback league, the only sure thing is Bijan Robinson at one. I would then take Jahmyr Gibbs second, Jaxon Smith-Njigba third, and Jordan Addison fourth. In an eight-team league I wouldn't take Miller until Round 2.

Speaking of rookie-only drafts, I am updating my rookie-only rankings next week. You'll be able to find them on the Dynasty Hub.

From Keatonsecrest93:

TRADE 1: I get the 1.4 Gave up Breece Hall and Abanikanda

TRADE 2: I get the 1.3 and Watson I gave up Kupp, B. Robinson, '24 3rd rounder, '25 1st rounder

Keaton added context with his 8-team roster and his team is stacked even by those standards. Still, I do not love (or even like) these trades. Hall by himself is worth more than the 1.04. He's still a top-three Dynasty running back for me. Kupp is worth Smith-Njigba and Watson by himself, and I certainly wouldn't be trading Kupp away if I had a true contender like you do.

I am a big proponent of either being all-in on winning or all-in on rebuilding and it seems like you're trying to hedge a little bit. If it works, you could build a true Dynasty, but I wouldn't put the 2023 title at risk like this.

From gghhamr:

I am playing Dynasty for the first time (10 team league), and we already had the startup draft. I was surprised to get CMC, Ekeler, Breece Hall, and Josh Allen. Most people drafted prioritizing very young players. My receivers ( Deebo, Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley, DJ Moore) are my weak link, and old in the tooth. Given my team, I am in win-now mode. Does it make sense to ride older players, then continue to churn my roster for win-now players as players age?

This happens often in start-ups. Well, one way or the other. Either a majority of the league goes heavy redraft strategy or heavy young players. I am happy to take advantage of either. And it sounds like you did a great job of it.

I agree with your idea of trading Justin Fields, your QB2, for a young wide receiver, though you may need to wait until mid-season to pull that off. As for how long you ride this group out, that will depend on if you bring home the title this year. If you do, I would push for the repeat and risk a slightly longer rebuild. If things fall apart this year I would be willing to tear the remaining parts down and rebuild. It's one of my favorite parts of Dynasty anyway.

From Gdawg703:

Had an offer for 1.01 for Kyler, Keenan, 1.02, 1.06. Thoughts on draft strategy and/or trade?

This listener has a good roster, but I am not so sure it's so good I would give up Kyler Murray, Keenan Allen, Jahmy Gibbs and the sixth pick for Bijan Robinson. You would be getting the best player in the deal, but it would also leave you with Geno Smith as your only starting QB and thin at wide receiver also. A trio of Gibbs, Quentin Johnston, and Anthony Richardson could lead you to push your chips in as a true contender by mid-season.

All that being said, I don't think it's likely you regret overpaying for Robinson, so I would understand if you did it anyway.

From D. Hutchens:

How should I rank defensive players in an idp format? I have a dynasty league that has dl,lb and db positions. How many of each should I hold? Should I hold one position over the other?

I love that we got an IDP question. I wish we had more information. If it's a full IDP league where you start eight-plus defensive players then I would value the best IDP players starting in Round 5. If it's a league where you only start one of each, I wouldn't take one before Round 10. As a rule., linebackers will score the most points and defensive backs are the most replaceable. Elite defensive linemen are often the most valuable players, especially if Micah Parsons has DL eligibility. That's the last IDP tip I'll share, is look for LBs who you can play at DL.

BigStanley1184:

I have Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson in a 1QB 0.5PPR dynasty league. I'm currently shopping Hall to maximize my team's potential without having both the Jets running/passing game. I've offered trades like Hall/Dotson for Waddle/Dobbins or D.Smith/Javonte but I can't seem to get a deal done. Am I trying too hard to shop Hall or should I just hold onto him?

From AC Stoff:

Am I crazy for valuing B. Hall same or more than J. Taylor?

Multiple Hall questions! Taylor and Bijan Robinson are the only backs I have ranked higher than Hall, so that isn't crazy at all.

Trading away anyone in the offseason is a tough task in most leagues. Trading away a back coming off an ACL injury is almost impossible unless you want to give him away. If people are not offering you top-three RB compensation for Hall then your only play is to hold him. I wouldn't worry too much about having both Hall and Wilson on the same squad. You may have a top-five player at both positions by 2024.

From Tebow904:

Interested to know which player at each position has the biggest gap between your rankings and projections.

Also, how is your weekly projections process different from your season-long projection process, or is it the same?

First off, my weekly and season-long projections process is very similar. The biggest difference is that I use Vegas lines more in weekly projections. Also, there are bigger differences in my projections and rankings in season-long than there is in weekly.

The players with the biggest gap between projection and ranking are:

Trevor Lawrence (projections don't love him)

Derrick Henry (projections love him too much)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (dinged in projections due to target competition, but he's special)

Taysom Hill (Comes out as TE6 in non-PPR projections, we can't have that)

From ranby rude:

Considering trading away my QB2 - Fields for Olave/Purdy (or) Goff

12 team SF Ppr.

Whew, this is not easy. I have a pretty significant gap between Fields and Olave in Superflex leagues and both Goff and Purdy have big question marks. That being said, I think either is fine to complete this deal. I would prefer Goff if you have a win-now roster, Purdy if you're closer to a rebuild. Fields has the upside to be QB1 in all formats one day, but the track record of longevity for guys who play quarterback like him isn't great.

From B-rad Fishsticks:

Oh, what's a proper return for CMC in Dynasty?

McCaffrey will be my RB4 in Dynasty when I update the rankings at the end of July. In terms of running back, he's a near-perfect swap for Jahmyr Gibbs, or the rookie 1.02 if you are looking to get younger. Chris Olave, A.J. Brown, and any of the top three quarterbacks would be other potential targets. McCaffrey is my favorite running back in redraft this year, and should have two to three years left, but he is one major injury away from losing significant Dynasty value.

PuntingOnThird

Do you consider Superflex to be the standard now when talking dynasty?

So here's the deal. I think Superflex is the best Dynasty format and I would guess that it is the fastest-growing Dynasty format. But if any of you have ever been a commissioner of a long-running league and tried to make rule changes you know how well that goes over. So no, I don't think it is quote the standard yet. I believe there are enough legacy one-QB leagues to hold Superflex off... for now.