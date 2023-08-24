I've talked many times about how tiers give you a better idea of a player's value, or at least my opinion of his value than rankings do. They also provide an excellent jumping off point for trade discussions. And today, that discussion is about Kyler Murray.

In the tiers below you'll find Murray in the same tier as C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Tua Tagovailoa. None of these are surefire starters you can trust, Young and Stroud because they are rookies and veterans because of injury concerns. But they all have long-term QB1 upside, and Murray's is the most evident of all.

Just a year ago, Murray ranked as QB4 in my Dynasty rankings. He was coming off back-to-back seasons averaging more than 24 FPPG and he'd just inked a contract that gave him long-term security. Obviously, the ACL injury he suffered in January is doing a lot of work here, but Murray is just 26 years old and even after this year he has $81 million in dead money on his contract.

There has been a lot of speculation that the Cardinals might sit Murray for the year to tank, and then draft Caleb Williams. I don't find that very believable, but even if they do it's not like they're just going to eat the $81 million and Murray will be done as a starting QB.

All of this is the case for why Murray is still in this tier, now for this reason I need to make the case. He's a tier above Daniel Jones and in the poll I ran this morning 57% of the first 700 voters preferred Jones in a Superflex Dynasty league. I understand why contenders may feel that way, though I still think it's more likely Murray will help you to a title in the second half of 2023. The point is, I'm down on Murray from a year ago, but the consensus is considerably lower. That's why I'll be sending out offers today.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB Tiers: