The first edition of Dynasty QB Tiers for 2024 brings with it plenty of talking points. Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes remain in Tier 1, but they are joined by Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud. Anthony Richardson, who missed most of 2023, jumps into Tier 2 anyway. Kyler Murray and Justin Fields, with their league-winning upside and slightly uncertain futures, occupy Tier 3 alone. But, for my money, Tier 4 is by far the most interesting.

I did not expect, at the beginning of 2023, that one year later I would have Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Lawrence all in the same tier. Then again, I didn't expect Purdy and Love to outscore Tagovailoa by three Fantasy points per game this season. And I certainly didn't expect Lawrence to regress to 18.9 FPPG and finish last in this group. At this point, we are heading into Year 4 for Lawrence and Year 5 for Tagovailoa and neither has shown us more than a month's worth of evidence at a time that they have legitimate top-five upside in Fantasy Football. Neither's guaranteed to get a long-term deal with their current team at this point either, though it seems far more likely for Lawrence.

While it's easy to look at Purdy as a system QB who is benefitting greatly from his weapons, he's also 17-4 as a starter and two wins away from a Super Bowl, so I'm not sure why the situation would change any time soon. Love, on the other hand, produced nearly as well with a virtually unknown cast of pass catchers in 2023. If anyone in this tier has a strong case to be ranked higher, it may be Love. Well, except for the guy we haven't mentioned yet.

Dak Prescott stands out as a 30-year-old in a tier full of guys 25 or younger. He just finished the season as QB3, averaging 24.2 FPPG and his enormous cap charge in 2024 all but guarantees he's getting extended to stay in Dallas with Mike McCarthy and CeeDee Lamb for the foreseeable future. Prescott's playoff struggles should have any playoff implications, but we know how island games impact player perception. If he, McCarthy, and Lamb are together for the next five years, he could make me look silly for having him tiered so low.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB tiers: