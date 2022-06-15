Over the past couple of years I'm afraid I may have gained a bit of a reputation as a Kyle Pitts doubter. Not because I doubted Pitts' athleticism, talent, or upside. Not even because I doubted his ranking as the No. 1 tight end in Dynasty. No, it's almost entirely because I've been unable to get behind Pitts' redraft ADP.

In other words, I'm blaming all of you.

In all seriousness, Pitts is once again being set up to fail in redraft. He just finished as a low-end starting tight end, saw his team significantly downgrade the quarterback position and add a true No. 1 wide receiver with the eighth pick in the NFL Draft. So yes, I'm still very much confused why everyone is on board with him as the TE3 in Round 3 of redraft leagues.

The good news is that Pitts can miss on his redraft ADP, in fact, he could totally bust and finish outside the top 10 tight ends, and his place atop the Dynasty tight end rankings would be perfectly safe. That's because of his age (he won't turn 22 until October), the immense talent that is so obvious, and the fact that he just posted 1,026 yards as a rookie tight end. Even if he didn't justify his ADP last year, he was still remarkably impressive.

The point? There are two. For one, Pitts belongs to a rare class of safe non-QBs in Dynasty leagues. Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are the only two players I'd say are safer. And that is absolutely worth something. The other point is that if Pitts struggles early this year, or even if he's average, you should make sure his Fantasy manager isn't getting frustrated. You should be prepared to step in and buy any dip in Pitts cost at a moment's notice.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: