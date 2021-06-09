You guys asked for it, so I've done it. But I don't have to like it. 2022 rookie draft picks have been loaded into the updated Dynasty trade chart below. In fact, I went ahead and put 2023 first-round picks in there as well. Now before you study them too hard, let's talk about why I don't really like it.

Once we get into the season, especially late in the season, I can break down the rookie picks into early, late, and mid values. That's a much better way to look at it because a top-three pick is obviously worth more than pick 12. The problem with trading for 2022 picks right now is it's a pretty big guessing game. Sure, some teams are so bad you're sure their picks will be better. Some teams are so awful you can likely guarantee a top-half selection. But in June, those teams are the minority. This issue grows exponentially with 2023 picks.

So consider the values below with a grain of salt. I basically viewed them as No. 7 picks. Even that value will change next winter when we know just how deep this draft class actually is. But it's safe to say this: If you're trading for a first-round pick from a team that is totally stacked, don't give up the value below. If you're trading for a first-round pick from one of the worst teams in the league, you can give up more.

While it's not a great time of year to evaluate 2022 rookie picks, it's the perfect time to go over some guidelines to make this chart more useful. I try to do this at least once a year, so if you read this last year, some may sound familiar: