Before we get to my updated Dynasty WR Tiers, I am going to give you a little peek behind the curtain. There is a method to my madness when it comes to both rankings and tiers. I factor in 2023 projections, age, upside, and risk to my rankings. How close, or far apart players are, by that formula influences the tiers.

I say all of that because I am sure it looks a little bit strange to see just three players in the top two tiers. I assume most everyone agrees that Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase deserve a tier of their own. We can reasonably expect seven-plus years of truly elite performance from both of them. Where I'd guess things go a little awry is with me having CeeDee Lamb in a tier of his own below them.

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 156 REC 107 REC YDs 1359 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The truth is, Lamb is much closer to Tier 3 than he is to Tier 1. But Garrett Wilson is closer to Tier 5 than he is to Lamb. Just know that he probably won't be alone for long. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jaylen Waddle all have the opportunity to join Lamb in short order. For now, Wilson and St. Brown seem the most likely, because like Lamb they are the alpha No. 1s on their own teams. But they weren't particularly close to Lamb last year, and I have a significant difference in projections this year, so they have to prove it first.

One guy who is right in the middle of a tier, but maybe deserves a tier of his own, is Cooper Kupp. Kupp is the only player in the top three tiers who is older than 24, and he's 30. That is just a massive difference in long-term appeal, but if he stays healthy this year he also projects to outscore most of the guys in his tier by 100 Fantasy points in 2023. Like I said, he's in a tier of his own in more than one way. He's just not in terms of value in a vacuum.

This provides excellent trade targets if you are a rebuilder who somehow still has Kupp on your roster or if you're a contender looking to acquire him. That's why I tier based on value and not archetype.

Here are my update Dynasty tiers at wide receiver: