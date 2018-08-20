Clement (lower body) is considered day-to-day, with the expectation of ramping up his practice workload next week, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official website reports.

Clement and WR Nelson Agholor are in similar situations, dealing with unspecified lower body injuries that likely will hold them out for the rest of the preseason. Coach Doug Pederson hasn't sounded too concerned about either player's Week 1 availability, but Pederson did provide a hint that Clement and Agholor will be absent or limited at practice all week. Neither has much to prove in terms of role, with Clement locked in as the No. 2 rusher in what figures to be a three-headed backfield with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles.