Clement opened Wednesday's practice as the Eagles' first-team running back, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
The report notes that Elijah Holyfield also rotated in with the first-team at times on Wednesday. The reason for the arrangement is that lead back Miles Sanders is week-to-week with a lower body injury, while his top backup Boston Scott is day-to-day with a lower body issue. Injuries derailed Clement's 2019 campaign, but if he looks good while filling in for Sanders and Scott, he'll help his case to secure a complementary role in the team's backfield this season.