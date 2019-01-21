Graham totaled 56 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception over 13 games in 2018.

After choosing against retirement in the offseason, Graham wound up logging the second-most playing time within the entire secondary in large part due to all the injuries the Eagles experienced at both cornerback and safety. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league but seems much more likely to retire than search for another contract.

