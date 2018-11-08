Eagles' Corey Graham: Practices in full
Graham (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Graham has not seen the field since Week 5 due to a lingering hamstring issue, but finally seems to be nearing a return to full health. If the veteran safety is able to continue practicing this week, expect him to start against the Cowboys on Sunday.
