James (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

James was unavailable for Philadelphia's Nov. 1 matchup against the Cowboys because of a hamstring injury, and he was once again made inactive ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, though this time with a shoulder issue. The cornerback suffered the shoulder injury this past week, and now he will be unavailable for at least three games with his IR designation. James has been used primarily on special teams this season, fielding 80 snaps in that department to just 14 on the defensive side.