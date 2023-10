James will likely start Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles in place of Sauce Gardner (concussion), Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets' other starting cornerback, D.J. Reed, is also unavailable due to a concussion, so James and Bryce Hall will be asked to slow down DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, while Michael Carter will presumably handle slot duties. James has appeared in just one game this season and played primarily on special teams.